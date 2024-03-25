On Thursday 25th April at 6pm, West London seafood restaurant Rick Stein Barnes will welcome acclaimed Sunday Times bestselling author Robert Gold for an intimate evening of literary magic and a delicious three-course meal. He is the author of the popular Ben Harper series including Twelve Secrets and Eleven Lies. Robert will discuss his poignant and fascinating crime novel Ten Seconds, based in a fictional town of ‘Haddley’, where one of the locations was inspired by the Barnes restaurant.

Following the release of this gripping new thriller, fans will get the chance to meet the mastermind behind the spine-chilling novels that have captivated readers worldwide. The evening will start with a book signing and meet and greet with Robert, followed by engaging conversations about the new page-turner, plus a three-course menu including the finest British catches alongside a glass of Rick Stein Spanish white or red wine.

Starters include the likes of garlic prawns with soft polenta or a twice baked goats cheese soufflé, whilst mains offer a choice of Rick Stein classics such as sea bass with spinach and beurre blanc, seared escalope of salmon, or a spelt risotto with spring vegetables.

Robert will then take guests through his career to date and becoming an author – from North Yorkshire to Washington DC – along with the inspiration for his latest book and a Q&A. Rounding off the evening, guests can delight in an indulgent sticky toffee pudding, pavlova or chocolate and amaretto tart for dessert.

This sounds like an evening not to miss: the unique opportunity to meet Robert in person while enjoying excellent seafood in a perfect riverside setting.

The event is priced at £55 for a three-course menu with a glass of wine, tickets are limited and expected to sell out quickly.

Reservations can be made at: https://rickstein.com/restaurants/events/an-evening-with-robert-gold-in-barnes/

Rick Stein Barnes Tideway Yard, 125 Mortlake High Street, London SW14 8SN – 020 8878 9462

