Pizza Making at Pizza Pilgrims

Pizza Pilgrims are justly known for making serious pizzas, and this Easter have decided to invite kids to dive into the delicious world of pizza-making with ‘The Little Slice Pizza Class’ at Pizza Pilgrims Queen’s Park on Thursday 4th April.

The pizzeria’s skilled chefs will guide budding pizza enthusiasts step-by-step, ensuring each pizza is created with love and skill. Let their creativity soar as they shape their pizzas into adorable bunnies and choose their toppings in this fun hands-on experience, helping them to become pizza pros this Easter!

Kids can wear bunny ears and chef hats, embracing the Easter spirit as they whip up their tasty masterpieces. Alongside pizza making, little ones can indulge in Easter-themed arts and crafts, decorating pizza boxes and chef hats.

Tickets for ‘The Little Slice Pizza Class’ are available at Queen’s Park for £30, on Thursday 4th April from 4-6pm and are available here. This series is continuing through the year, with future masterclasses continuing Thursday 4th May, 6th June and 4th July.

Pizza Pilgrims Queen’s Park | 43-47 Lonsdale Rd, NW6 6RA | The Little Slice Pizza Class tickets

Creams Café new specials for Easter

The popular dessert parlour has launched three seriously (and predictably!) decadent new confections for Easter, including what looks like a show-stopping signature waffle

Ideal if you need a treat for kids over the holiday, the new Henry the Chick Waffle is quite a feast for the eyes. Nestled atop Creams Cafe’s signature waffle with white chocolate sauce, sprinkles, fresh strawberry flowers and mini eggs is a mango sorbet ‘chick’ – Henry!

Perfect for sharing with loved ones or (doctor’s advice permitting) indulging solo, the new Smashed Easter Egg Sundae is made with layers of chocolate fudge brownie gelato, vanilla soft serve and smothered in milk chocolate sauce before being topped with milk chocolate egg shards, half a Crème egg, mini eggs, and sprinkles.

Finally there is Creams’ new Easter Basket Shake. This delicious treat is a mouth-watering concoction of crushed mini eggs swirled into Creams Cafe’s legendary thick shake. Generously topped with whipped cream, sprinkles, chocolate flakes and a mini meringue nest complete with mini eggs. This looks great and I suspect tastes even better.

All new desserts are available to purchase at Creams Cafe nationwide until April 1st.

www.creamscafe.com for locations

