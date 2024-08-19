Broadwick Street has always been a must-visit part of Soho. It has the Berwick Street market crossing it, as well as hosting the iconic John Snow pub, a must for an old-school Soho institution visit.

It has seen a bit of a transformation over the past few years with the Ivy Soho, the Broadwick Hotel and in 2022, Miznon.

The first Miznon opened in Tel Aviv in 2011 and has since expanded to Paris, Vienna, Melbourne, Singapore, New York, London and Las Vegas.

Their vision is to take the flavour of each city and translate it into pita.

The weather was certainly Mediterranean when I visited to work my way through the menu.

The venue is a mix of counter and table seating, all of which is comfortable and certainly geared towards a chilled experience.

The soft and eclectic unobtrusive music also fit the restaurant well.

Orders are placed at the counter once you have found your seat and then the team take over to look after you.

But what my guest and I needed the most was a cool refreshing drink!

The drinks menu comprises of beers, wines and cocktails, including alcohol-free cocktails, which are perfect for non-drinkers or lunch clientele.

I had the Pomegranate and Lychee, which had the sweet lychees balanced with the sharp, dry pomegranate.

My guest had the Grapefruit Timur which is a tangy and moreish citrus, pink pepper and chilli drink.

Both of these were not just great to sip on, but also great to look at. Garnished with edible flowers and dried lavender. The only drawback is that they both looked the same and there was a bit of accidental sipping of each other’s drinks!

For starters, we had what is described as the ‘world’s best hummus’. A large portion of creamy whipped chickpeas, with a green chilli sauce in the middle, topped with whole chickpeas, and with olive oil drizzled on the outside. Served with a soft airy pita bread that would be the feature of the meal.

The hummus benefitted from the chilli for spice and the whole chickpeas were great for texture.

Next, we had the Batata, a sweet potato caramelised in its own honey, which had a nice smoky edge to it.

For Mains, we had the minute steak with pickled onions, and tomatoes served in pita. The beef was thinly sliced and well cooked but unfortunately was a touch fatty. The sauce and condiments matched very well with the beef.

We then had the lamb pita with grilled tomatoes and red onion pickle, tahini and a green chilli sauce. This was smoky, spicy crumbly, juicy, delicious and deep in flavour. It was the real standout of the meal.

I matched this with the Barkan Red wine with the Argaman grape from the Judean hills in Israel. It was medium-bodied with some great cherry flavour and soft tannin that complemented both mains very well indeed.

For dessert we shared the Banana in a pita with chocolate, the baked banana matched the chocolate sauce very well the bread held everything together, we were however defeated by the number of pitas we consumed and had to leave a bit behind.

Our service was very friendly and relaxed which is exactly what is needed in the setting of Miznon, Guy and the team looked after us brilliantly.

Miznon Soho is at 8 Broadwick St, London, W1F 8HW