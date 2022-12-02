South Kensington has not for some time been a place where, to put it neutrally, restaurants appealing to a modern demographic can be found. But the opening of the latest branch of the small but well-regarded AL DENTE chain of authentic Italian pasta restaurants suggests that change may be afoot.

AL DENTE South Kensington is perfectly located a minute’s stroll from South Kensington tube station and from the large open windows my guest and I could see the deep, cleanly furnished space was already almost full, only a week or so after opening, and with a very local, young and sprightly crowd.

We managed to get one of the few remaining tables and were looked after superbly by all of the staff. The menu is comprehensive but not overly long, and focussed on their speciality of handmade fresh pasta, cooked al dente using traditional Italian recipes from across that country.

We started with Piadina Romagnola, comprising 24-month old Prosciutto di Parma, rocket and mozzarella so creamy it could pass for burrata together with an interesting selection of Arancini, all washed down with a crisp, full Gavi di Gavi. Both excellent, but the real treat is unsurprisingly in the main courses.

The choice is extensive and dominated by pasta in all its glorious forms – at very reasonable prices, with all but two dishes priced between £9.50 and £12.50. I was tempted by a Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe, and hesitated over a neighbour’s order of a spectacular looking dish of Red Prawn Gnocchi, but fortunately deferred to the advice of the manageress and ordered the paghettoni all’Amatriciana.

This classic dish always benefits from firmer pasta as here, but what excelled was the subtle way in which the ratio of bacon and tomato to pasta was exactly right. However, it is worth noting that portions are on the extremely generous side, so much so that the full dish defeated this reviewer.

Or not quite, as I had left enough room for a sublime, creamy, unctuous tiramisu. And was very pleased that I had done so.

In short, a great location and atmosphere, excellent service and real Italian pasta dishes served up in sizeable quantities at inexpensive prices. This embryonic chain has legs methinks.

Finally, with Christmas looming we wanted to draw your attention to Al Dente’s foray into the Christmas Hamper market:

“Filled with high quality authentic Italian products, the Al Dente Christmas Hamper is priced at £145 and will be available for pick up at AL Dente’s new flagship restaurant in South Kensington from December 1st.

This hamper includes:

Pasta al Pesto Kit x2 – 360g Fusilli, Fresh Pesto sauce, parmesan

– 360g Fusilli, Fresh Pesto sauce, parmesan Pasta al Pomodoro Kit x2- 360g Paccheri, Fresh Tomato and Basil sauce, parmesan

360g Paccheri, Fresh Tomato and Basil sauce, parmesan Bottle of Prosecco Col De Salici

Gourmet Panettone from Castroni

The Pasta al Pesto kit allows you to make their iconic Fusilli al Pesto from the comfort of your kitchen. Fresh fusilli made daily at their on-site signature Pastificio, accompanied by Al Dente’s pesto sauce of basil, pine nuts, garlic, topped with parmesan, will make you head of the table this Christmas!

Unquestionably, the pièce de résistance of this hamper is the Gourmet Panettone from the iconic Castroni. Established in 1932, Castroni is the largest of a family-run chain selling traditional and charming speciality foods. Known as the epitome of Rome, Castroni is where the Romans frequent for their speciality foods.”

