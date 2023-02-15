A restaurant in Venice has started selling a Brexit pizza as the realities of life outside Europe start to set in.

Despite the split with the EU being billed as the land of milk and honey by Leavers, the reality has turned out quite differently.

Writing in the Telegraph this week, three years after the UK officially split with the bloc, assistant comment editor Sherelle Jacobs declared the project “officially dead”.

She said the fact is that “Brexit is not delivering” and the only thing left to do is the “political equivalent of disposing of the body”, which will start by reviving the Erasmus exchange program and co-operating in new areas like energy before moving to a closer trading relationship.

Foreseeing the UK’s eventual demise, one pizza restaurant in Venice has started selling a ‘Brexit pizza’ that they promise will come with everything but it actually comes with nothing, is expensive and very hard to digest.

The world is laughing at us, not with us. Venice. When I asked the waiter what was on the brexit pizza, he said "we promise it comes with everything but it actually comes with nothing and its also expensive and very hard to digest"…. Genius!#facciamoeuropa #fbpe #brexit pic.twitter.com/ZihsddLPM2 — EU Flag Mafia 3.5% 🇺🇦 (@EUflagmafia) February 14, 2019

According to social media users, it’s not the only place to lampoon Britain’s exit from the EU.

One restaurant in Valencia beach offers various burgers such as the exotic “46 Valentino” burger among others.

They also offer a “Brexit burger”, which is essentially a burger with absolutely nothing except meat and a bun.

This cafe has also followed suit with a Brexit Breakfast offering tap water and a piece of stale bread for £10!

Related: Starmer tells Labour left: Back me or leave