Spaghetti Bolognaise is a classic that never gets old. Whether you’re limited with ideas or just craving a tasty bowl of pasta, this is the perfect go-to meal for any occasion.

History of the Bolognaise sauce

In Italy, Bolognaise sauce is actually known as ragù alla bolognese and originated in the city of Bologna. This sauce is traditionally a slow-cooked meat-based sauce, combining several cooking techniques such as sauteing and braising. The flavour base of the sauce is made with onions, celery, carrot, minced beef, and often pork is added.

The earliest documented recipe for this type of sauce served with pasta was in the late 18th century near Bologna. And although in Italy ragù alla bolognese is not served with spaghetti but rather with flat pasta like tagliatelle, so-called “Spaghetti Bolognaise” has become a popular dish in many other parts of the world.

The secret to the perfect sauce

The secret to getting that perfect texture and consistency of a Bolognaise sauce is to let it simmer for as long as possible. Set out at least two hours for your sauce. The longer it cooks, the more the flavours can infuse with the beef mince. Now you will truly be able to taste flavours like the fresh rosemary and basil coming through. The added pop of chilli enhances all the flavours and blends everything together.

Top of your appetizing pasta with parmesan and some fresh basil, and buon appetito!