Launched by a trio of New Zealanders in 2010, Caravan has become renowned for its well-travelled all-day dining menu and superlative coffee. With five sites now operating across London, the restaurant group serves a unique menu of staples including the likes of Stilton and peanut wontons with ketjap manis; charred Hispi cabbage with sweet miso, blue cheese and Thai basil; or fried chicken wings, chilli nam pla caramel, lime salt. One dish that’s become an assured signature, however, is Caravan’s jalapeño cornbread, chipotle butter, coriander and lime – served in all of the group’s restaurants and available at breakfast, brunch and dinner.

Ingredients

Serves 4

Coriander, a handful, leaves picked

Lime, 4 wedges

Spring onions, sliced, to taste

For the cornbread

Milk, 400ml

Eggs, 3

Butter, 60g, melted

Corn, 200g

Spring onions, ½ bunch, chopped

Baking powder, 1 tbsp

Caster sugar, 1 tbsp

Table salt, 1 tbsp

Polenta, 1 cup

Bread flour, ½ cup

For the chipotle butter

Soft butter, 250g

Salt, a pinch

Chipotle, ½ tbsp, minced

Lime, juice of ½

Coriander, ¼ cup, chopped

To make the cornbread

Preheat oven to 200c.

Mix all wet ingredients including the corn and the spring onions in a large bowl.

Mix all the dry ingredients together in another bowl.

Combine the wet and dry ingredients and promptly pour into a paper lined loaf tin and place immediately in the oven. Bake for 30mins. Cool for 5 minutes then turn out of the tin onto a cooling rack.

Once the loaf is cool, trim the ends and slice the loaf into 8 equal sized slices. (2 slices each).

The cornbread is now ready for the next step.

To make the chipotle butter

Mix all ingredients together.

Serve while soft but the excess will keep in the fridge for up to 1 week.

To prepare

Heat a large pan with a dash of vegetable oil.

Carefully place the slices of cornbread in the pan and fry until golden brown.

Flip the slices and fry till brown on both sides, repeat process until all slices are cooked.

To Serve

Place the fried slices of corn bread on a plate and top with a generous dollop of chipotle butter.

Finally, garnish with some picked coriander leaves, a wedge of lime and some slice spring onions.

Further information on Caravan Restaurants can be found here.

RELATED

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/food-drink/weekly-cocktail-recipe-caravan-coffee-roasters-single-origin-negroni/16/02/

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/food-drink/kyms-seedlip-dry-january/08/01/

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/food-drink/difference-coffee-co-interview/20/12/