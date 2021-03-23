Launched by a trio of New Zealanders in 2010, Caravan has become renowned for its well-travelled all-day dining menu and superlative coffee. With five sites now operating across London, the restaurant group serves a unique menu of staples including the likes of Stilton and peanut wontons with ketjap manis; charred Hispi cabbage with sweet miso, blue cheese and Thai basil; or fried chicken wings, chilli nam pla caramel, lime salt. One dish that’s become an assured signature, however, is Caravan’s jalapeño cornbread, chipotle butter, coriander and lime – served in all of the group’s restaurants and available at breakfast, brunch and dinner.
Ingredients
Serves 4
Coriander, a handful, leaves picked
Lime, 4 wedges
Spring onions, sliced, to taste
For the cornbread
Milk, 400ml
Eggs, 3
Butter, 60g, melted
Corn, 200g
Spring onions, ½ bunch, chopped
Baking powder, 1 tbsp
Caster sugar, 1 tbsp
Table salt, 1 tbsp
Polenta, 1 cup
Bread flour, ½ cup
For the chipotle butter
Soft butter, 250g
Salt, a pinch
Chipotle, ½ tbsp, minced
Lime, juice of ½
Coriander, ¼ cup, chopped
To make the cornbread
Preheat oven to 200c.
Mix all wet ingredients including the corn and the spring onions in a large bowl.
Mix all the dry ingredients together in another bowl.
Combine the wet and dry ingredients and promptly pour into a paper lined loaf tin and place immediately in the oven. Bake for 30mins. Cool for 5 minutes then turn out of the tin onto a cooling rack.
Once the loaf is cool, trim the ends and slice the loaf into 8 equal sized slices. (2 slices each).
The cornbread is now ready for the next step.
To make the chipotle butter
Mix all ingredients together.
Serve while soft but the excess will keep in the fridge for up to 1 week.
To prepare
Heat a large pan with a dash of vegetable oil.
Carefully place the slices of cornbread in the pan and fry until golden brown.
Flip the slices and fry till brown on both sides, repeat process until all slices are cooked.
To Serve
Place the fried slices of corn bread on a plate and top with a generous dollop of chipotle butter.
Finally, garnish with some picked coriander leaves, a wedge of lime and some slice spring onions.
