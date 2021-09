These pork hamburgers are uniquely delicious and inspired by various Asian flavours. These are the perfect Saturday afternoon treats while enjoying a cold beer.

Put the “ham” in hamburger

For this burger recipe, we will be using pork lean mince and bacon strips. And when cooked, the pork patties will have a beautiful fragrant smell and taste. This is thanks to all the fresh ingredients and herbs.

The ingredient list might seem a bit daunting at first, but luckily it takes longer to make the list than the actual patties! Once you have all your ingredients mixed together in a bowl, the hard part is over.

One of the things that we love about this recipe is all the sneaky surprises within. Firstly we have that beautiful creamy goodness from the mascarpone that is added. Not only does this do wonders for taste, but it is also a great way to bind all the ingredients together. Secondly, we have that sneaky spiciness coming through from the added chillies and cajun spice. If you’re not a big fan of the spice, feel free to leave these ingredients out or just put in a bit less.

Tip for the perfect pork patty size

When dividing the meat into individual balls, scoop each one with a tablespoon. This way all your patties will be the same size. Now no one will have to fight over the biggest burger!