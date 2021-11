What is a tagine?

A tagine is a Berber dish and is very similar to a stew. It is usually made in an earthen pot named tagine, hence the name. It is quite popular in many Middle Eastern and North African countries. And today’s recipe will be inspired by the delicious Moroccan cuisine.

The heart of this Moroccan dish lies in the flavour

It will surely come as no surprise that this dish is filled with warm and rich flavours such as garam masala, cumin, mustard powder, coriander, and paprika. So not only will this dish taste delicious but it will also fill the whole kitchen with a mouth-watering fragrance.

After the lamb has been browned, it will start to infuse with all the spices, getting tender and tasty as it cooks for 2 hours. Thereafter it’s time for the main flavours to enter the stew – honey and dates. These ingredients will bring a rich sweetness to the stew that will link beautifully with the butternut in the couscous.

Chef’s Tip for the butternut couscous

For a bit more flavour in the butternut, try roasting them in the oven instead of boiling them. When vegetables roast in the oven, the dry heat makes the natural sugars of the butternut caramelise, adding to the goodness of the stew.

Moroccan Honey Lamb & Date Tagine with Butternut Couscous Colorful, spicy and full-flavored! That is what you can expecct from this Moroccan Honey Lamb & Date Tagine with Butternut Couscous. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 40 minutes Total Time: 1 hour Servings: 1 Author: Adelaide Havinga Ingredients For the tagine: 180 g Lamb, goulash

5 ml Oil, olive blend

40 g Onion, white

2 g Garlic, chopped

1 g Spice, garam masala

1 g Spice, cumin, whole

1 g Spice, mustard powder

1 g Stock, chicken

1 g Spice, coriander, whole

0.5 g Spice, coriander, ground

0.5 g Spice, paprika, smoked

1 g Sugar, castor

7 g Dried fruit, dates

10 g Honey

15 g Nuts, almond, flaked

10 g Herb, coriander For the butternut couscous: 65 Butternut

5 Oil, olive blend

1 Spice, turmeric

1 Spice, salt, fine

5 Onion, white

1 Garlic, chopped

80 Couscous

1 Sugar, castor

250 ml water Instructions Heat 15ml oil in pan, add Lamb in batches, cook stirring continuously until browned, drain on absorbent paper

Heat remaining oil in same pan, add onions, garlic and spices, cook stirring until onions are browned

Return Lamb, cover with stock & water simmer for 2 hours

Remove lid, reduce until sauce is thick stir in dates, honey nuts and coriander For the butternut couscous: Add the water into a pot and wait until boiling. Once boiling add in the couscous and cook for 5-10 minutes until all water is cooked through

Chop the butternut into cubes and cook for 10-15 minutes in a separate pot until soft

Dice the onion

In a bowl add the couscous along with the butternut, onion, spices, sugar, garlic and olive oil and mix until everything is combined Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

