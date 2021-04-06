Give frying steak an authentic Austrian makeover with this foolproof beef schnitzel recipe which guarantees a crispy coating on the outside and a tender and juicy steak on the inside.

What makes this crumbed beef schnitzel recipe extra special is the addition of mayonnaise and mustard to the egg mixture and a double layer of crumbs. The mayonnaise and mustard give a delicious tang to the schnitzels.

The secret to success for this quintessential German dish, is to pound your steak until it is very thin — no more than ¼-inch thick. Apart from tenderising the meat, this also ensures a perfect crispy crust without leaving the middle of the meat raw as schnitzels are fried on a high heat for a short period of time.

The best beef cuts for making schnitzels are thin beef escalopes or thinly sliced boneless shoulder steak or topside.

The easiest way to pound the beef steaks, is to lay it between two pieces of plastic wrap. Be sure to pound them using the flat side of a meat mallet.

Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels and keep warm in the oven until serving. Serve with a mushroom or cheese sauce and accompany with mashed potato, lemon wedges, coleslaw or a green salad.

CHEF’S TIP:

Once you have dipped your beef schnitzels in the egg mixture and crumbs, fry them immediately. Don’t let them sit in coating or the end result won’t be as crispy.

Crumbed Beef Schnitzels These crispy and deliciously tender crumbed beef schnitzels are sure to become an instant family favourite. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 30 minutes Total Time: 45 minutes Servings: 6 Author: Melissa Jacobs Ingredients 900 g frying steak

2 egg whites

1 whole egg

2 cups seasoned bread crumbs

salt & pepper

150 ml vegetable oil

15 ml mayonnaise

15 ml mustard Instructions In a bowl, mix the egg whites and whole egg. Add the mayonnaise and mustard.

Pour the bread crumbs in a separate bowl. Season the steak with salt and pepper. Dip the steak in the crumbs, covering both sides. Dip the steak in the egg. Then dip in the crumbs again.

Heat 50ml of the oil in a frying pan. Fry the steak on a high heat for four minutes each side until golden brown. Repeat with all the steaks. Add oil if needed.

Serve with a mushroom or cheese sauce. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

