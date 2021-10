Pulled pork is a one of the delicious ways to prepare pork and is such a versatile ingredient in dishes. Whether you prepare it in buns, tacos, soup or even in a salad, each meal will be memorable.

For this recipe, we would recommend using pork neck or any pork with bone-in. Pork neck is a great cut to slow-cook with since it has intramuscular fat running through the meat. And as the pork cooks, the fat starts to melt, resulting in moist and tender meat.

All about the flavour

To make sure the pork flavour is enhanced in the best way possible, you will be cooking it in a tasty marintate sauce. To do so, you will be combining these flavoursome ingredients:

Paprika

Chili powder

Garlic powder

Thyme

Honey

Red wine vinegar

Soy sauce

Olive oil

Barbecue sauce

The Asian-style ingredients like soy sauce and red wine vinegar blends beautifully with the richer flavours of the honey and paprika. And the longer the mixture cooks, the more infused the pork will become.

If you are not a fan of too much heat in a dish, feel free to either put less chili powder in or none at all. Either way, the rest of the spices will bring enough deliciousness for the perfect pulled pork.

Delicious Easy Way To Cook Pulled Pork Try this succulent pulled pork recipe for a delicious juicy add-on to almost any dish. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 15 minutes Cook Time: 8 hours Total Time: 8 hours 15 minutes Author: Irene Muller Ingredients 3 tbsp paprika

2 tbsp salt to taste

2 tsp black pepper

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp dried thyme

½ cup honey

½ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup soy sauce

3 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, halved

2 kg pork neck, or any pork with bone-in

½ cup barbecue sauce Instructions Mix together all the spices with a fork and then add the vinegar, honey, and oil to make the sauce.

Place pork in the bowl of a slow cooker. Combine remaining ingredients in a bowl and pour over pork. Cook on high in Slowcooker for 8 hours until pork pulls apart easily.

If you do not have a slow cooker, on the stovetop, use a heavy-based pot, and cook over very slow heat for 6 to 8 hours.

Remove pork and use two forks to pull or shred the meat. Return to slow cooker and stir through the sauce.

Serve this delicious pulled pork on soft rolls with creamy coleslaw, or in warm bread rolls. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

