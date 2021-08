Dedicated to raising vital funds for people living with cancer, Macmillan’s annual Coffee Morning will officially take place on Friday 24th September. In support of the fundraising event, the public are urged to host a coffee morning on either the 24th September or another date, with donations used to provide support to cancer sufferers. Just £10 could help run Macmillan’s phone service, leading to welfare rights advisors helping people claim benefits they’re entitled to; £30 could pay for 50 copies of cancer information booklets; and £200 could pay for the training of a person affected by cancer to become a Cancer Support Course facilitator.

Before Covid-19, many patients told Macmillan that being diagnosed with cancer and going through treatment was the scariest thing that they could imagine. These anxieties and concerns have not gone away during the pandemic – they’ve been made worse by this crisis – meaning Macmillan needs support from the British public more than ever to continue to provide the support people living with cancer rely on.

For the Macmillan Coffee Morning, further information on signing up can be found on Macmillan’s website, with fundraising kits featuring tips on getting started. Partners such as M&S and NESCAFÉ have also shared recipes for people to follow at home, alongside Macmillan’s own recipes such as these quick, easy carrot and courgette muffins ready in just 20 minutes.

Carrot and Courgette Muffins For its annual Coffee Morning, Macmillan has shared this quick, easy carrot and courgette muffin recipe Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 5 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Servings: 8 Muffins Author: Macmillan Equipment Muffin tray

8 large muffin cases Ingredients 50 g courgette finely grated

50 g carrot finely grated

1 ripe banana mashed

4 tbsp milk

2 tbsp sunflower oil

1 large egg beaten

½ tsp ground cinnamon

150 g plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

50 g raisins

25 g pumpkin seeds to decorate Instructions Preheat oven to 190C/180C fan/gas 5. Put 8 large muffin cases into a muffin tray.

Put all ingredients except pumpkin seeds into a bowl and mix well. Spoon into muffin cases. Sprinkle with pumpkin seeds.

Bake for 15 minutes or until risen, cooked through and the mixture springs back when lightly pressed. Cool in tin. Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

Macmillan Cancer Support’s Coffee Morning is back on Friday 24th September. For information on how to get involved and to sign up search Macmillan Coffee Morning or click here.

