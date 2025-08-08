Pizza Pilgrims is one of the early, great success stories of the street food, bottom up approach that has revolutionised the London restaurant scene. The chain was created when Thom and James Elliot took an idea they had one night in the pub and instead of shaking it off with a hangover just said “how hard can it be” and got on with it.

They had little or no money and no experience of the food or hospitality industry, but they had a love of pizzas and some gumption. And not very much cash. But I remember trying the pizza from their first stall on Berwick Street market around the corner from my flat and it was just different, and great and moreish. I didn’t think you would now be looking at this increasingly large group with a continued commitment to excellence which has never lost that street food ethic of concentrate on what you know best. And these guys know pizza.

But, they are smart enough to know that they are not the only ones that know pizza, and do this summer, Pizza Pilgrims is serving up serious slice goals with its biggest collaboration yet – which they call the ‘Summer of Champions.’ Available now until the end of September, three world-renowned pizzaiolos are taking over Pizza Pilgrims monthly guest specials slot with their signature creations – each one a limited-edition love letter to Napoli’s pizza scene. Expect bold flavours, vibrant ingredients, and stories that celebrate the true champions of pizza.

For August, they welcome Salvatore Salvo, a third-generation pizza master whose roots run deep in Napoli’s food history. His signature slice, The Cossaca (£14), is a minimalist masterpiece: sweet San Marzano tomatoes, fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil, and Pecorino Romano.

Let’s take a vote shall we – worth trying? I think you know the result!

pizza pilgrims – various locations across London – I go to the one on Dean Street

