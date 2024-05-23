Market Place Peckham has announced the full schedule ahead of a week-long festival of events this May.

Dubbed ‘Peckham Festival’, London’s fastest-growing street food market has announced a non-stop festival that celebrate the local culture of South East London and everything that it has to offer the capital.

Festivities are set to kick up a storm of creativity and help you enjoy the late May bank holiday weekend in style.

Drinks deals

Kicking off just in time for May’s late bank holiday weekend, expect a week of top-notch cultural events complete with bottomless drinks for only £35 with top-quality street food, and unlimited free access to Market Place’s iconic bright yellow pool tables.

Looking to catch the Champions League Finals with a twist? Saturday 1st June will see Market Place Peckham host the finals along with a football quiz before kick-off to get you in the mood. Come prepared with your ball knowledge and be in with the chance of winning a year’s supply of Asahi beer. Quiz not your bag? Have no fear as you can make the most of £5 draught beers – the perfect partner for watching the infamous finals on Market Place’s big screens.

See the schedule in full below:

Full Schedule for Market Place’s Peckham Festival

Monday 27th May: Family Day will see FREE a magic show, kids disco, face painting and a balloon artist to keep the children entertained. A competition for children to draw a menu of their favourite foods will also be taking place and children could be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher for toy store, The Entertainer. (Entrants must be 8 years old or below.) Kids’ meals will also be available all day – starting at £5.99.

Tuesday 28th May: In support of World Hunger Day, Market Place will be collecting food for Peckham Soup Kitchen all day. Fancy an evening getting your Monet on? Exchange your food donation for a canvas and paints for our ‘sip and paint’ event from 4pm – 6pm. Look for a midday chill? Donate and stop by for a £5 pint while helping the local community.

Wednesday 29th May: Hump Day Happy Hour will see £5 pints on offer, as well as free games of pool all day to help you get over those hump day blues. Why not treat yourself and group of friends to bottomless brunch for £35, including two hours of unlimited drinks and food.

Thursday 30th May: With two events taking place, you’ll be spoilt for choice. From 5pm to 7:30pm reveal your inner self through tarot reading followed by a cocktail-making class where you can make a tarot-inspired cocktail (tickets here). From 7:30pm onwards, relationship expert Sachmos will be giving a talk on how to make the most of your relationships with a community-based panel. Tickets can be purchased here.

Friday 31st May: Looking to get your groove on? Salsa dancing classes will be taking place from 7:30pm and tickets can be purchased here.

Saturday 1st June: Finish the week off with a bang and celebrate the Champions League final. With a sports quiz taking place before kick-off and the chance to win a year’s supply of Asahi, it’s the perfect way to finish a busy week. The game will be up on the big screens and £5 pints will be available all day. Tickets can be purchased here.

Related: Top 20 beer gardens in London to enjoy this summer