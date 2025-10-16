Move over paninis – there’s a new sandwich in town.

From the ovens of Campania comes the next evolution of the sandwich: the Panuozzo.

The crispy and hearty Neapolitan pizza sandwich is set to become London’s next comfort food craze after 081 Pizzeria – voted among the top 50 pizzas in Europe in 2024 – prepares for a roll-out this autumn.

Originally created in the 1980s in Gragnano, just south of Naples, the Panuozzo has long been a regional delicacy.

Crafted from authentic Neapolitan pizza dough, it’s baked once, sliced open, filled with fresh ingredients, then baked again for the ultimate crunch-meets-chew texture. Think crispy on the outside, soft and melty on the inside – the perfect grab-and-go lunch as the weather cools down.

081 Pizzeria is one of the only authentic Neapolitan pizzerias in London offering the Panuozzo.

While other pizza spots stop at the pie and crust, 081 is championing this under-the-radar dish and giving Londoners a taste of what many Italians call the ultimate pizza-sandwich hybrid.

081’s Panuozzo Line-Up Includes:

Maradona – smoked mozzarella, Italian sausage, wild broccoli (friarielli)

Mortazza – burrata, mortadella, pistachio pesto, pistachio sprinkles, basil, EVO oil

Parmigiana – aubergine parmigiana, smoked mozzarella, basil, parmesan, EVO oil

Available weekdays for £9.50 with a drink as part of 081’s new lunch offer, the Panuozzo is an affordable and authentic slice of Naples in the heart of East London.

Founder of 081 Pizzeria, Andrea Asciuti says: “We wanted to bring something unique and true to Neapolitan food culture. The Panuozzo has been a staple back home for decades, but London’s never had the chance to embrace it. We think it’s the perfect comfort food for autumn – and once people try it, they won’t go back.”