Stylish Pan-Asian dining arrives in Belize Village.

Leafy Belsize Park in NW3 with its white stucco mid-Victorian houses and high celebrity headcount is where Huo has opened its second branch. To be specific it’s located in the triangle shaped piazza of shops and eateries known as Belsize Village. Though sadly the legendary Beer & Curry, a stalwart presence there since the 1970s has long been replaced by a bijou deli or an artisan whatnot.

Huo dishes up a mix of Asian favourites with a winning formula, serving good food in an attractive setting, and its one that works. The first thing that strikes you is how handsome the interior looks, the owners’ choice to use Johnathan Clarke Architects was inspired, bringing the same sophisticated blend of pale wood and space that they used so well in the Chelsea branch and at the Notting Hill sister restaurant Uli.

What can one say about the food? First, that my guests who live a hundred metres from the restaurant had already been there twice in the two weeks since it opened, which as Belsize Park locals are hardly starved for choice when it comes to restaurants the initial response to Huo has been strongly positive. Second, is on my visit the restaurant was buzzing happily.

The menu is made up of Asian, essentially Chinese & Thai crowd pleasers and should appeal to everyone. Once seated and accompanied by my two hungry Huo menu ‘experts’ we dived into several starters: asparagus with black bean and chilli, the asparagus retaining some bite, well made (and colourful) dim sum, and peppercorn salted prawns – soft inside, with a crisp batter. For our main course, tastily executed black bean beef, a fragrant sea bass, a par for the course Thai green curry and a serving of Singapore noodles. After all that we were happily sated and smiling.

Prices are unexceptional for London, starters from £10, mains mostly around £20, which considering the food and the beautiful interior (rooms are important), is to be expected.

Can one find better Asian cooking in London? The truth is we are spoilt for choice these days, however it would be churlish to run with a list in a review of a restaurant I would enjoy returning to, and if the owners are reading this review, please open a branch in Wimbledon Village – I’ll be there on the opening night.

The INFORMATION

PHONE

020 3696 9096

ADDRESS

29 Belsize Lane London NW3 5AS

Web: www.nw3.huo.london

OPENING HOURS

Monday – Saturday

12:00 – 00:00

Sunday

12:00 – 23:00