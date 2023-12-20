Typically, New Year’s Eve is associated with champagne. You can’t get an image of a New Year’s gathering in your mind without seeing clinking glasses of golden liquid. But we want to change all that. We think that the distinctiveness and pedigree of Burgundy would give your New Year’s Eve party wine list true distinction that guests will remember. It celebrates while stimulating the senses, passions and palate. Not convinced? We’re breaking down all the reasons you might want to think about adding Burgundy wine to your New Year’s Eve party.

Festive and celebratory

New Year’s Eve is all about celebrating. We’re celebrating the year we had and looking forward to the year that’s to come, and Burgundy fine wines are perfect for celebrating. The bold yet refined flavours of red and white burgundies suit a joyous occasion like New Year’s Eve. They have an uplifting, mood-enhancing character that will get everyone clinking their glasses and getting into the spirit.

Conversation piece

Burgundies inspire discussion of their terroir, ageing potential, and Old World winemaking traditions. They give guests something interesting to analyse. With its storied history dating back over 1,000 years of winemaking traditions, Burgundy enjoys a mystique and allure among wine disciples that makes it a veritable “food for the soul” as much as an actual drink to savour with the palate. You can expect even wine novices to enjoy opining on the attributes of a fine Burgundy you serve at your party.

Broad food pairing ability

Pinot noirs and chardonnays from Burgundy complement everything from heavy appetizers to rich entrees, so you won’t be scrambling for the right wine. The refined complexity of red and white burgundies really do allow them to complement a wide spectrum of hors d’oeuvres, appetizers and dinner entrees you’re likely to serve at a festive New Year’s celebration. Additionally, because Burgundy spans a range from lighter, fruit-driven profiles to intensely concentrated Grand Cru bottlings, you’re guaranteed to have a style on hand that complements whichever dish an attendee may be enjoying at any moment.

Unique and impressive

Showcasing fine Burgundy demonstrates you went the extra mile. Their storied reputation adds a touch of sophistication. Additionally, they are linked with the season. Whether that’s due to the rich red of the wine matching the sophisticated jewel-toned colours of the holidays, or the warm colour juxtaposing with the cold temperatures of New Year’s Eve, a red wine is a great companion for keeping you warm over the holidays.

Champagne alternative

As we mentioned, the typical drink for New Year’s is champagne, but there’s always room for change – or more! For a change of pace from the expected bubbles, burgundies offer bright acidity, restrained sweetness and nuanced complexity.

Burgundies come from dozens of smaller vineyards and producers to explore beyond the most famous regions. Allow guests to uncover new gems. Take for example a 25-year-old bottle of Grand Cru pinot noir from an esteemed house like Comte de Vogue. As a tremendously refined culmination of dedicated terroir and winemaking mastery, it symbolizes a commitment to craftsmanship spanning generations – a meaningful parallel to reminiscing on years past while expressing hopes for the future.