The explosion in great Chinese food in the Capital, and the varieties within that largely meaningless term, just seems to get better and better every month. The latest, is that following on from the success of their first site on Bell Lane in Spitalfields, Noodle and Beer opened its second site at 27 Wardour Street, Chinatown, W1 on Thursday 13th March, bringing their love of Sichuan spice to Chinatown.

This embryonic chain was founded by Xiaoxiao Wang, and is inspired by his upbringing in the Sichuan Province, famous for its rich seasonings which create a riot of spicy flavour that has made Sichuan cuisine globally renowned.

Noodle and Beer has a commendably succinct and focussed menu (which is also Halal) offering a selection of small eats and rice, including mouth-watering chicken (Sichuan chicken salad in red chilli oil and peanut) and Choo-Shou (Sichuan dumplings w/minced chicken and lotus root filling).

The menu then stays true to the name and turns to noodles, with a trio of offerings available: dry noodles, rice noodles with soup, and noodles with soup. The star of their noodles with soup dishes – Niu-Rou Mian (Wheat noodles, Braised premium beef, Chinese herbs, cabbage and coriander) turns up the heat with a three chilli rating (out of their range which tops out at five) while their signature dry noodle dish of Xian Jiao Niu-Rou (wheat noodles, red pepper, beef, peanuts, spring onions and pickled greens) has some proper fire, with a five chilli rating – this place is hot!

It’s also quite a sexy looking place: upstairs has a dazzling mosaic floor leading to a selection of beechwood tables and chairs, all punctuated with chilli red accents, while a blend of darker wood high stool seating fringes a chef’s counter at the back of the restaurant.

Downstairs has the decadent feel that every basement bar should have, with an all-red interior. It is open until 4am on Fridays and Saturdays, and you can see an evening of hot food and drink can being enjoyed in equal measures late into the night, with a good selection of cocktails and beers. Now this a proper Soho kind of space.

Best of all, following the launch of their new Chinatown site last week, Noodle and Beer are hosting a giveaway on Tuesday 8th April, the restaurant will give out a bowl of FREE noodles to customers between 5pm and 6pm.

Guests can queue up on Wardour Street to enjoy this offering and choose between signature Za-jing Mian or Su-jiao Mian (vegan) spicy noodles.

Terms & Conditions of the offer:

*Za-jiang Mian noodles or Su-jiao Mian (vegan) noodles offered for free per person only at Noodle and Beer Wardour Street W1.

noodles or (vegan) noodles offered for free per person only at Noodle and Beer Wardour Street W1. Anything extra to be paid for in full.

Customers to be served on first—come-first-serve-basis. Promotion runs from 5pm-6pm on Tuesday 8 th April.

April. Offered for dine-in customers only

Opening hours: Sun-Weds: 12:00pm – 11:00pm – Thur-Sat: 12:00pm- 4:00am

Noodle and Beer, 27 Wardour St, London W1D 6PR – 020 3589 3345

www.noodleandbeer.com