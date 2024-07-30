On Monday 5th August, Marceline, a new elegant, convivial brasserie will open its doors, floating on Canary Wharf’s Wood Wharf.

Marceline embodies the rich history of the classic brasserie while infusing new customs through a warm, personable approach. The charming restaurant, open from morning until late, will serve as the meeting destination for relaxing breakfasts, long lunches, dinner for business or pleasure, and late night aperitifs.

Leading the kitchen is Robert Aikens, who cut his teeth working under the Roux Brothers at Le Gavroche before locating to New York where he worked in some of the city’s best loved kitchens, including Pastis, for over 15 years. Aikens has developed a menu centred around his signature style of confident brasserie cooking, with a hint of playfulness. Highlights include:

Steak tartare with hazelnuts, watercress, mint, and artichoke chips

Warm cheese soufflé with gruyère cream and truffle

Escargots de Bourgogne with garlic parsley butter and hazelnuts

Steak frites with Maître d’Hotel butter

Skate Kiev with pomme purée

Wild mushroom vol-au-vent

Ravioli du dauphine

For desserts, guests will indulge with Aikens’ signature Apple tarte fine, Mille-Feuille, Rose water Madeleines, or Crème caramel.

The extensive wine list, curated by Jeffry Koren (of Norway’s three-starred Maaemo) embodies the food menu’s ethos of ‘classics with a twist’ that offers value, choice and authenticity. Amongst an extensive selection of wines by the glass, guests will find classic varietals from different areas, like typically Italian wines from neighbouring Slovenia, a fun range of larger formats including an affordable white Burgundy, and a sensational British sparkling as the house fizz. It was important to Koren that the wine list favours independent, family-run producers while also championing British wines, creating an approachable yet exciting wine experience.

At Marceline, cocktails are crafted by experienced bartenders and are designed to keep the party flowing – the Two Sips Martini (£5); St Germain Spritz (£11) and the Absinthe Sour (£12) can be enjoyed tableside, as well as in the plush bar, Salon Marceline.

Marceline has collaborated with designers HURLÉ MARTÍN to deliver a timeless and welcoming venue. The main dining room boasts double ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, a striking light feature and brass mirrors reminiscent of Parisian brasseries, complemented by modern banquette seating, sculptural light fixtures and soft leathers.

Warmer days need to be spent on the al fresco terrace which is ideal for sipping cocktails and sampling the à la carte menu. Inside, the balcony area offers views over the bustling main brasserie and can also be turned into a semi-private event space. Otherwise, the versatile private dining room can be transformed for sit-down affairs or cocktail soirees, complete with a dedicated bar.

