One always approaches a visit to a branch of a growing restaurant group wondering whether the qualities that gave them their initial success can be maintained as they grow. Cocotte now has six branches with the recent opening of their Richmond restaurant, and it was there we went for lunch last week.

It was an easy walk from Richmond station towards the bridge. The restaurant is situated in a shopfront size unit nearly opposite the local Ivy Café (the less said about the food in there the better). Wandering in the interior is pleasant, airy and utilitarian but in a good way, with an open kitchen at the back. The front-of-house team were friendly and efficient- it was a good start.

Cocotte’s reputation was built on their rotisserie chicken, so this was going to be my test for lunch. My guest ordered one of their crispy chicken burgers.

We shared some of the crispy pesto halloumi, which was nice enough and as one would expect crispy and with pesto, though livened up with some red chilli shavings. On to the mains which were to be the real test of their kitchen.

A quarter of rotisserie chicken was served on a wooden platter with a small bowl of jus. The meat was succulent with a crisp skin, it was perfect. I would challenge anyone to find a better-cooked piece of chicken anywhere- really.

The crispy chicken burger delivered a good piece of chicken in a brioche bun with pickles and a piquant sauce. This was judged excellent too. A bowl of good fries, and a big bowl of roast kale (for me), and we were done.

The test of a casual dining restaurant is how well they do the basics, and at Cocotte they do them very well. The menu is short but all the choices are suited to the venue and the kitchen produces food with confidence and competence. The prices are reasonable with all of the main courses between £16-£17.

I would happily go there again when I’m in Richmond

30 Hill Street, TW9 1TW

OPENING HOURS

Monday – Wednesday: 12pm — 9:30pm

Thursday – Friday: 12pm — 10pm

Saturday: 11am — 10pm

Sunday: 11am — 9pm

Weekend Brunch: 10am — 4pm