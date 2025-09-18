To mark National Chai Day on Sunday 21st September, Michelin recognised and modern Indian restaurant, Farzi, will be giving away 100 free cups of chai at BOXHALL City, Liverpool Street. The giveaway runs from midday until stocks last.

Farzi’s chai is rooted in traditional masala chai yet elevated by a carefully balanced spice blend. Unlike everyday chai that tends to focus on cardamon or ginger, Farzi’s version layers a mix of spices balanced by the richness of tea to create an aromatic, spiced, slightly sweet, and comforting chai. It draws inspiration from India’s diverse tea traditions where every household has its own twist.

To complete the experience, each cup will be served with Parle-G biscuits – the iconic companion to chai in India. The simple ritual of dipping a Parle-G biscuit is a tradition across all regions of India offering a feeling of comfort and nostalgia.

Farzi invites Londoners to share in this feeling of warmth and togetherness on National Chai Day by offering 100 free chai and Parle-G biscuits at Farzi BOXHALL City from midday on Sunday 21st September – first come, first served.

Farzi at BOXHALL City, 1-27 The Arcade, Boxhall, Liverpool St, London EC2M 7PN.