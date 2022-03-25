Craft and speciality beer importer Euroboozer is hoping to rescue around 45,000 pints of beer from Kyiv-based Varvar Brew to support and raise money for the people of Ukraine.

An independent and ambitious Ukrainian craft brewery, Varvar Brew was forced to close down when the invasion began and needs to sell its current stock in order to raise much-needed funds for food, medicine, to pay taxes and wages, and to do their bit for supporting the country as a whole.

As such, Euroboozer founder Martyn Railton has conceived a plan to help Varvar distribute the beer and raise funds, yet confirming transport, the route and wider logistics have proved difficult.

Once the beer makes it to the UK, Euroboozer plan to get the selection of Varvar beers stocked in pubs, bars, restaurants and retailers across the country. In addition to paying Varvar the full price for the stock, Euroboozer will also be donating all profits from the sale of the beer to drinkersforukraine.com, which is raising money for humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

Ultimately, Euroboozer hopes hospitality and retail businesses will agree to both stock the beer and launch their own fundraising initiatives.

Euroboozer are confident that the beer will be in the UK by 14th April and available to buy before Easter, with the line-up of beers including a selection of lagers, ginger ales, session ales, IPAs, APAs, stouts, sours, goses and barley wines.

On the Euroboozer fundraising initiative, Martin Dawson of Varvar Brew said: “Our brewery has been unable to operate since the war began and we have stock in our warehouse in Kyiv that we are desperately looking to sell. The situation in Kyiv is unpredictable, and we don’t know exactly how many days we will still be able to get our hands on our beer. Hopefully each and every beer that leaves the country can provide real enjoyment but also play a role in keeping our fight at the front of people’s minds. Our beer is made with a tank full of Ukrainian passion and the finest ingredients so we don’t want to see it destroyed.”

Martyn Railton, Founder of Euroboozer, added: “It’s been horrendous watching the sickening scenes unfold since Putin’s attack began so we’re doing everything we can to help in the best way we know – by selling beer. When we reached out to our friends at Varvar, who explained the situation, rescuing the beer was the only logical thing to do. We’re currently trying to source transport and organise logistics so if you know someone who can help, get in touch.

“Our plan is to encourage retailers and the On-trade to release the beer at the same time on the 14th April. We want people queuing up around the block to buy this life-saving beer so we can all raise money, awareness and a glass for the heroes of Ukraine ahead of Easter. Please, please, please dig deep, stock this beer, buy this beer, shout about this beer and help us do our bit for the Ukrainian people in the little way that we can.”

Further information can be found on Euroboozer’s website.

Related: Russia-Ukraine conflict puts UK food supplies at risk, farming boss warns