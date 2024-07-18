Ekstedt at the Yard will be putting on a special Glorious Twelfth feast as the game season approaches.

The famed Westminster restaurant from Michelin-starred Swedish Chef Niklas Ekstedt focuses on ancient Scandinavian cooking techniques with a live open fire.

The restaurant celebrates bold and primal cooking, using just natural heat, soot, ash and smoke.

It is believed to be one of the best ways to give British game meat more international flavour whilst maintaining its delicate characteristics.

As such, Chef Ekstedt has created a special-edition Juniper Smoked Grouse dish to be enjoyed for a limited period only.

The grouse will be carefully smoked over juniper wood to impart a distinct flavour, then served with smoked celeriac purée, grilled blackberries, girolle mushrooms and a port wine jus.

The dish is available from 14th August – 21st August and can be experienced as the main course on the 3-course menu (£85) and the 6-course tasting menu (£115pp).

It can also be tried alongside the unique Volcanic Wine Pairing available with all menus, featuring bottles exclusively from volcanic islands which are renowned for their salty and mineral undertones and pair perfectly with smoky food profiles such as game meat.

