Exams can be stressful, or fun if you are a bit odd like me. But anyway, for GCSE and A-Level results day this year, Doughnation, the exciting new pizza brand found on the ground floor of 3 Henrietta Street in Covent Garden and on the iconic piazza, is helping graduates celebrate their results this year with a free dessert.

Whether you’ve aced your exams or just survived the stress, students collecting their results can enjoy a free dessert alongside any pizza.

Choose from pizza highlights including Doughnation’s iconic Potato Pizza, the Nduja with rocket and Pecorino, or the Covent Garden Vegan, with smoked vegan cheese, ‘creamed’ mushroom, smoked garlic and rocket. For that ever-so-sweet free dessert, simply show your results and take your pick from a Skillet Cookie with chocolate chip ice cream and white chocolate sauce, or an English Rhubarb Knickerbocker Glory with whipped cream, poached rhubarb, and Madagascan vanilla ice cream.

For the A-Level students (or anyone over 18!), wash down the success with one of Doughnation’s elite cocktails, including the II Botanista Spritz (Aperol, gin, St Germain, fresh mint topped with prosecco), or the Covent Market Fizz (passion fruit, peach, mandarin, berry choice of your fruit, topped with prosecco). Or, go for a mocktail like the St. Paul’s Church Sunset (orange juice, vanilla, lemon juice, rosemary and topped with sparkling water).

For A-Level graduates, the offer is available from Thursday 14th August to Sunday 17th, and for GCSE graduates, the offer will be available from Thursday 21st August to Sunday 24th.



Doughnation, Ground Floor, 3 Henrietta Street, Covent Garden, London

Terms and conditions of the offer:

• Must show in-date A-Level or GCSE results from 2025

• One pizza must be ordered to redeem the free dessert

• One free dessert per person, per pizza

• Offer available from 14th – 17th August for A Level results

• Offer available from 21st – 24th for GCSE results

• Cannot be swapped for cash

• Management reserves the right to cancel the offer at any time