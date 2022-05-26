A Turkish restaurant in Shoreditch will be launching a guest kebab series this summer, kicking off with a 7-course Kebab Flight Night on 7th June.

Celebrating the eclectic flavours and fires that make Turkish cuisine renowned, Oklava hopes to open up diners to the breadth and possibility of kebabs, one of the best-loved culinary traditions, with bold flavours from all over the world.

The seven course Kebab Flight Night menu includes:

Team Oklava

Courgette, feta and mint fritters

Shuko Oda (Koya)

Trout, bitter leaves, kimizu yolk and pickled magnolia

Anna Hansen (formerly The Modern Pantry)

Sugar cured prawn kebab, squid ink and coconut crepe, kohlrabi, endive and herbs

John Chantarasak (AngloThai)

Southern Thai chicken thigh and offal, roasted coconut curry sauce, chicken fat and ghee flatbread, cucumber pickle, chicken skin and coconut crumb

Philip Juma (Juma Kitchen)

Lamb shawarma with a date and cardamom glaze on freshly baked tanoor bread

Surprise kebab from Selin

Team Oklava

Mahlep ice-cream, peach sorbet and pistachio nougatine

Tickets for the Kebab Flight Night on 7th June are now available for £90pp via the website.

Throughout the summer the kebabs will be part of the Oklava menu, rotating each fortnight (John’s from the 7-18 June, Anna’s 21 June – 2 July, Shuko’s 5th 16th July and Philip’s 19th-30th July), subject to availability.

Oklava is inspired by Turkish and Eastern Mediterranean flavours, combined with Selin Kiazim’s love of cooking over fire and Laura Christie’s regional wine list.

Produce comes from some of the very best suppliers around the UK. The pair opened up Oklava on Luke Street in Shoreditch in 2015.

Oklava – the name of which means a traditional rolling pin used to make breads, pastries and pides in Turkish – reflects Selin’s heritage as an important source of inspiration, alongside her love for travel and exploring flavours and ingredients from across the world.

The 45-cover restaurant and open kitchen encourages intimacy between the customers and chefs, as food is prepared in a traditional stone oven and on the charcoal grill, or ‘mangal.’

