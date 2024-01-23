It’s that time of year again and the tournament that all sporting and in particular rugby fans look forward to, the Six Nations Championship, is on us again. A perfect way to kick this off is on Friday 9th February, at The Anthologist by Drake & Morgan (near Bank station) – the night before the England v Wales match at Twickenham. The Anthologist in collaboration with Guinness is hosting a dinner for Six Nation Rugby fans which promises to provide a great evening of tales, triumphs, and dinner with some of the UK’s most celebrated sporting legends all washed down with some great food and the odd pint of the black stuff. No other drink quite brings rugby so much to mind, and nowadays we even get the real stuff brewed at St. James’s Gate Brewery in Dublin.

16 March 2019; Jonathan Davies of Wales celebrates with the Guinness Six Nations Championship trophy following the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Wales and Ireland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Rugby heroes Lewis Moody MBE (71 cap holding former England Captain and 2003 World Cup Winner) and Jonathan ‘Fox’ Davies (100 caps for Wales and star of the Welsh rugby team and Scarlets), plus esteemed Irish sports presenter Christina Mahon, best known for hosting RugbyPass Offload, will host the evening. The rugby maestros will share insights into their illustrious careers, memorable moments on and off the field, plus thoughts and predictions on the current Six Nations tournament.

The event will kick-off at 6pm and each ticket includes canapés and a three-course meal which looks to me well chosen for rugby player appetites: smoked salmon on Guinness soda bread to start, Guinness & steak pie for main, and a treacle tart to finish things off. A vegan menu will also be available.

Tickets are available at £50pp with welcome cocktail or pint of Guinness, canapés, three-course meal and a live band for entertainment or £75pp with all of the above plus a drinks pairing for each course. This is going to be an excellent evening, and if you want a safer bet than on the game it would be that more than a few pints of Guiness have been downed before the end of the evening.

Tickets are available here or to book large groups, please enquire via [email protected] or call 020 7726 8711

Drake & Morgan bars across London & Manchester will be showing the Six Nations games live throughout February and March, so head on down to catch every scrum, tackle and try.

Related post: Iron Brew sour beer trio set to launch in 100 bars across the UK