A brasserie offering life-changing opportunities to train the vulnerable and those at risk of homelessness for a career in hospitality has opened up in London Bridge.

Brigade Bar + Kitchen, an all-day dining experience, specialises in wood-fire cooking with a menu focussing on British classics with a modern twist.

Set in an old Victorian fire station, diners are greeted by warm interiors with wood panelling, exposed brickwork and a statement bar.

Adorned with a deep blue and gold palette throughout, take a seat on one of the wood-topped tables and watch the chefs in action from the open kitchen.

It is also the new home of Beyond Food Foundation, a charity providing life-changing opportunities to individuals whose lives have unravelled and need vital support and inspiration to grab hold of their life, regardless of their current or past circumstances.

Created by Chef Simon Boyle, the hospitality social enterprise provides training programmes and apprenticeships for the vulnerable and those at risk of homelessness, teaching them the skills and self-esteem to rebuild their lives and careers in hospitality.

The restaurant and its cookery school offer the charity’s beneficiaries training, education and on-the-job experience, equipping them with professional and life skills to secure employment within hospitality sector.

Managed by British restaurateur and event caterer Searcys, Brigade Bar + Kitchen is dedicated to continuing this invaluable work through fundraising efforts, including voluntary donations from guests and a bustling calendar of events including ‘Feast with Purpose’, a series of dinners where apprentices cook alongside a guest chef.

Experts on the grill, the all-day dining menu focuses on British classics with a modern twist, utilising the best of seasonal produce.

With the grill taking centre stage from lunch to dinner, dishes include Tempura cauliflower with teriyaki glaze and toasted sesame, Ox grilled aged Hereford sirloin steak with truffle mayonnaise and chimichurri, Rare breed pork T-bone with charred apple compote and sauce vierge, and a Sumac spiced celeriac with Masala spiced granola.

There is also a concise list of decadent desserts, from a Chocolate Delice with orange compote to Grilled pineapple, complete with a choice of homemade ice cream and sorbets.

At the bar, expect a curated drinks list of carefully selected wines and a concise cocktail list, featuring all-time favourite tipples, along with the Brigade signature, Firefighter, a nod to the building’s origins, with chilli infused Ocho Plata tequila, Ancho Reyes, agave syrup and lime juice.

Open Monday to Friday from 11.30am-10.30pm, Brigade Bar + Kitchen is open for bookings and walk-ins.

