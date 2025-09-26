Cult American restaurant brand Velvet Taco will launch its first overseas location in London this November, marking the start of its global expansion. The Dallas-born chain has chosen Broadgate Circle, one of the City’s busiest dining hubs, as the home of its debut UK site.

Velvet Taco is known for pushing the boundaries of what a taco can be, blending global flavours with a playful, experimental approach. Signature dishes include the Spicy Tikka Chicken, which combines crispy chicken tenders with tikka sauce, coriander basmati rice, raita crema and Thai basil, as well as a Fish ‘n’ Chips taco – a British-inspired creation featuring beer-battered cod, curry aioli, French fries, malt vinegar and slaw.

The brand operates a “scratch kitchen,” with every element made in-house, from marinades to sauces, which it says underpins both its quality and creativity. That ethos also fuels its long-running “WTF” (Weekly Taco Feature) programme, in which chefs introduce a brand-new taco every week of the year. Past examples have included Chicken Fried Oyster, Paneer Hash, BBQ Ranch Pork and Mango Kerki-Churri – with each week’s special revealed on social media.

Alongside its food offering, the London site will feature a dedicated bar serving Velvet Taco’s “Boozy Libations,” including its signature Kick Ass Margarita. With a mix of bold menu items and a lively drinks list, the opening looks set to appeal to the after-work crowd, date nights and casual midweek diners alike.

Clay Dover, CEO of Velvet Taco said: “Opening our first UK restaurant in the heart of London is the perfect way to kick off our global expansion. Velvet Taco’s menu is inspired by flavours from around the world so London, known for its international food scene, was naturally at the top of our list for our first location outside of the US.

“We’ve always been inspired by UK flavours and featured them on our menu, so to have our global debut in London feels like a real full circle moment. We can’t wait for Brits to get their first taste of our bold, unexpected Tacos starting this November!”