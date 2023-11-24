Aldi has created the world’s longest pig in blanket, measuring at a whopping six metres long.

The supersized sausage was unveiled at the supermarket’s bottomless Pigs in Blankets Restaurant, which officially opens in North London’s Camden Passage (N1) from today.

Made using 150 rashers of bacon, the giant blanketed sausage can feed up to 133 people. And at the equivalent of 12 packs of the porky delights, the bespoke sausage weighs an impressive 3.2kg with a circumference of 42cm when coiled. That’s a lot of festive feasting!

Aldi

As one of the UK’s biggest pigs in blanket-loving regions, the exclusive London restaurant will allow guests to indulge in a bottomless six-course menu of Aldi’s biggest pigs in blankets range to date – all at the push of a ‘Press for PIBS’ button.

The offering includes the limited-edition Specially Selected Brie & Cranberry Candy Cane Pigs in Blankets and Specially Selected Caramelised Onion Chipolatas – recently crowned ‘Best Pigs in Blankets’ at this year’s BBC Good Food Christmas Taste Test.

Guests can also enjoy a bottomless supply of the supermarket’s popular Butcher’s Select Pigs in Blankets and Specially Selected Pigs in Blankets Hand Cooked Crisps – just press for PIBs!

Aldi

And that’s not all; festive restaurant-goers will be filled with excitement, as they can also wet their whistle with their tipple of choice, whether that be a glass of Prosecco, Zerozecco, or a refreshing soft drink.

Walk in tickets are available for only £5, with seating times from 1:00pm – 8:00pm on Friday 24th and Saturday 25th November. Proceeds from the restaurant will be donated to Neighbourly.

The opening comes as new Aldi research1reveals the mighty pig in blanket to be a Christmas household staple, with up to 423 million expected to be consumed on Christmas Day alone. They have become so popular, 29 per cent of Brits say they prefer them to roast potatoes, and 38 per cent would choose them over traditional turkey.

Aldi

One in six revealed that pigs in blankets would be the first thing they would reach for at the Christmas dinner table, with 19 per cent stating that they would have them over anything else – and one in ten Brits will have their first by 10am, with 6 per cent having scoffed one for breakfast by 8am.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “The famous pig in blanket has always been a popular Christmas trimming, and our research really does show it to be a mighty festive staple for Brits across the nation.

“Launching a Pigs in Blankets Restaurant is a chance for Aldi fans to enjoy our biggest range yet – and not just on Christmas Day.

“Focusing on quality, price and innovation, we want to create a memorable experience that allows pig in blanket lovers to enjoy our unique range while celebrating with friends and family.”

Aldi’s Pigs in Blankets Restaurant will be open from Friday 24th to Saturday 25th November 1:00pm to 8:00pm.

Related: Iconic Malaysian restaurant Roti King to open in Waterloo