Research commissioned by Aldi discovered what we already knew, which is that the best bit of Christmas lunch, and frankly all food in the run up to the big day, is pigs in blankets. One in six say pigs in blankets are the first thing they go for when tucking into Christmas dinner, almost a third (29%) said they prefer pigs in blankets to roast potatoes and 423 million pigs in blankets are expected to be eaten on Christmas day alone this year. People like their sausage and bacon.

Aldi has decided to lean into this trend by opening for two days on the 24th and 25th November a pop-up restaurant in can enjoy a bottomless selection of the supermarket’s biggest pigs in blankets range to date – with £5 tickets on sale via Eventbrite. All proceeds will be donated to Neighbourly, which is an award-winning giving platform that helps businesses make a positive impact in their communities by donating volunteer time, money and surplus products to local good causes.

Located in North London’s Camden Passage (N1), the exclusive restaurant will allow fans to Press for PIBs and indulge in a six-course menu of Aldi’s biggest pigs in blankets range to date. Better yet, the menu can be repeated, meaning no blanket will be left unturned.

At a simple press of a button, the offering includes the limited-edition Specially Selected Brie & Cranberry Candy Cane Pigs in Blankets and Specially Selected Caramelised Onion Chipolatas – recently crowned ‘Best Pig in Blankets’ at this year’s BBC Good Food Christmas Taste Test. Alongside the menu, guests can also enjoy a bottomless supply of the supermarket’s popular Butcher’s Select Pigs in Blankets and Specially Selected Pigs in Blankets Handcooked Crisps. Meat-free restaurant-goers can also enjoy endless amounts of the supermarket’s Plant Menu Ultimate Vegan Pigs in Blankets.

Guests can also have their tipple of choice, whether that be a glass of Prosecco or a refreshing soft drink.

Tickets are available now for only £5 per person via Eventbrite with proceeds donated to Neighbourly.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “The famous pig in blanket has always been a popular Christmas trimming, and our research really does show it to be a mighty festive staple for Brits across the nation.

Launching a Pigs in Blanket Restaurant is a chance for Aldi fans to enjoy our biggest range yet – and not just on Christmas Day.

Focusing on quality, price and innovation, we want to create a memorable experience that allows pig in blanket lovers to enjoy our unique range while celebrating with friends and family.”

Dates and opening times for the restaurant are:

Camden Passage, Islington, London N1 8EA

Friday 24th November – Saturday 25th November 2023

Time slots:

1.00pm to 2.00pm

2.15pm to 3.15pm

3.30pm to 4.30pm

4.45pm to 5.45pm

6.00pm to 7.00pm

7.15pm to 8.15pm

