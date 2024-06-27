Aldi is calling for engaged couples to get in touch so that they can provide three lucky couples with complimentary wine on their wedding day.

If you’re soon to tie the knot, and still haven’t sorted the catering, Aldi are offering to cover it for you.

We’re in wedding season right now, so we can imagine there will be plenty of people keen to apply, but if you fancy your chances and want to shave a few hundred quid off of your wedding costs, you can apply here.

All you need to do is provide your name, address and list three reasons why you think you should be selected to get free wine for your wedding.

The closing date for entries is midnight on 24th July, so you’ve got the better part of a month to throw your hat in the ring.

The budget supermarket is pretty well-known for its wine selection at this point, with a wide variety of reds, whites and sparkling choices on offer.

Aldi promises to provide 60 bottles of their finest award-winning vino for all of your loved ones to get merry on.

Three winners will be picked, so everyone will have a decent chance, provided your 150 word claim to the wine is creative and impressive enough.

The competition has been launched to celebrate David and Victoria Beckham’s silver wedding anniversary.

The celebrity couple tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin, Ireland in July 1994.

One of the bottles included in the prize is the Pierre Jaurant Bordeaux, which wine expert, Sam Caporn, says mimics the taste of the Beckhams’ favourite red, Château Mouton Rothschild – which costs £3,600 per bottle.

A survey conducted by the European retail giants revealed that the average wedding now costs around £20,775.

Related: Burger & Lobster launches ‘B&L Bucket’ with lobster claws, prawns and bottomless fries