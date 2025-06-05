IN BRIEF: Charming tea in an elegant and intriguing setting.

● Food: 7 / 10

● Service: 9 / 10

● Atmosphere: 9 / 10

● Overall: 8 / 10

IN DETAIL:

The Great Scotland Yard Hotel is a five star Hyatt hotel in Westminster which is surrounded by iconic London landmarks such as Horse Guards Parade, 10 Downing Street and the Banqueting House in Whitehall where King Charles I met his premature end in the aftermath of the English Civil War. The National Gallery and the theatres of the West End also beckon.

The hotel occupies a site with a long and fascinating history. It seems that the name Scotland Yard derives from its use during the Medieval period as lodgings for Scottish diplomats and kings. Indeed, the sister of King Henry VIII, Margaret Tudor, the Queen of Scotland, had a residence in Scotland Yard in the sixteenth century.

Scotland Yard subsequently became the nickname for the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police, which was established by Sir Robert Peel in 1829. The force used a rear entrance on the street called Great Scotland Yard to provide access to its headquarters in Whitehall to the general public.

The décor and artwork in the hotel cleverly interweave the relationship between Scotland Yard, the police, detectives, judges, prison inmates and a succession of villains. This conjures images of Sherlock Holmes assisting Inspector Lestrade (himself of Great Scotland Yard) in foiling a devilish plot by Professor James Moriarty, the criminal mastermind and redoubtable foe of Sherlock Holmes.

The bars in the hotel are artfully dedicated to gangsters. Sibin, a swanky speakeasy bar which hosts lively jam evenings, features a faux book panel filled with antique leather volumes and an impressive selection of champagne, wine and whisky (not to be mixed).

The beating heart of the hotel is, however, the 40 Elephants Bar. The 40 Elephants was a female only criminal gang which was active between the 1870s and 1950s and operated from Elephant and Castle. The gang was connected to the notorious, all male, Elephant and Castle Mob.

Colourfully, the 40 Elephants had a taste for glamour and often wore expensive furs and jewellery during their shoplifting and pickpocketing crime sprees, in London and beyond. The

voluminous dresses and layers of clothing which wealthy Victorian women favoured assisted the gang in concealing their ill-gotten gains, such as silks, gems and furs.

Apparently, electronic tagging contributed to the eventual disappearance of the 40 Elephants, in time for the emergence of the Kray brothers. One wonders if some of the 40 Elephants might have formed a successful girl band if they had been born this century.

Reassuringly, a traditional afternoon tea is to be found in the genteel and tranquil surroundings of the Parlour, whose position slightly below street level instantly creates a sense of intimacy and privacy.

The Parlour has been decorated with great care, from painted murals depicting the Indian tea trade and a charming fireplace, to ferns, potted plants and even a highly polished Imperial era leather travelling trunk. Miss Marple, and no doubt Agatha Christie herself, would have been right at home here.

A pristine white tablecloth upon a sunlit table ushered in attentive service from knowledgeable, polite and welcoming staff.

The staff were a mine of information about the flavours and varieties of Asian and English tea available, even volunteering that the nutty, smoky oolong tea from Taiwan would provide the best accompaniment to the savoury course.

The savoury selection was beautifully presented and the coronation chicken and Montgomery cheddar Yorkshire Pudding were particularly delicious, not least when accompanied by a glass of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label champagne.

The scones, complete with Cornish clotted cream and raspberry and lemon jam were respectable, if possibly a little dry.

The cakes and pastries were abundant, and the white chocolate tea cake and the éclair, covered in cream infused with luscious, Veuve Clicquot champagne cream and a delicate strawberry crunch were exquisite.

The hotel offers a menu for those who are allergic to gluten or merely gluten intolerant. Whilst good and well presented, this menu did not feature scones which is unusual.

Overall, afternoon tea at The Great Scotland Yard Hotel is stylish, fun and memorable.

The Great Scotland Yard Hotel , 3-5 Great Scotland Yard, London SW1A 2HN.

Afternoon tea is served is served from 12pm to 7pm throughout the week.

Traditional afternoon tea is £65 per person and £75 per person with a glass of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut, NV champagne.

Reservations may be made here

Please note that the hotel will require a card authentication in order to secure your booking and no shows or cancellations less than 24 hours in advance will attract a charge of £20 per person.

