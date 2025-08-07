September 5, the incredibly gripping thriller that was nominated at the Golden Globes and the Oscars earlier this year, is finally available to watch at home.

Co-written and directed by Tim Fehlbaum (Hell) and streaming via NOW and Paramount+, the movie chronicles the terrorist attack during the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich.

Unlike other movies about the topic, however, the film is told entirely from the perspective of the ABC Sports broadcasting crew (led by Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent). The broadcasting team thought they were going to be covering the Olympics, but ended up providing live coverage to the world of the ongoing hostage situation.

Alongside Sarsgaard, September 5 also stars Ben Chaplin (Mad Dogs), John Magaro (The Agency) and Leonie Benesch (Late Shift).

The movie was released in UK and Irish cinemas in February 2025. It was nominated at the Golden Globes in the Best Motion Picture – Drama category and at the Oscars for Best Original Screenplay.

Holding an impressive 92% Rotten Tomatoes score, here are some of the reviews for September 5:

Observer: “So tautly directed that you can practically feel the panic-sweat trickling down the back of your own neck.”

Financial Times: “Ethical questions haunt the movie. And while strong performances abound, no one gives a rousing speech to clarify the murk.”

Empire: “Compelling and excellently acted, September 5 is a shining study of journalistic integrity, even if it skips some of the bigger and more important questions raised by the event it documents.”

The Atlantic: “September 5 is effective because it doesn’t claim to say anything original about the perils of reporting and consuming breaking news. It’s simply — and bluntly — showing how easily those familiar perils can be overlooked.”

The movie has been newly made available to stream in the UK and Ireland via the services NOW and Paramount+.