Heart Eyes, one of the most entertaining films of 2025, is now available to watch at home!

Now streaming on both NOW and Paramount+, this romantic comedy–slasher hybrid (seriously!) stars Mason Gooding — of Scream fame — and Cruel Summer’s Olivia Holt as coworkers Jay and Ally.

Though the sparks between them are obvious, neither has admitted to their feelings… yet.

For the past few years, meanwhile, a mysterious serial killer known as ‘Heart Eyes’ has moved to different cities in the US, killing multiple couples on Valentine’s Day.

As Jay and Ally gather in a restaurant on Valentine’s Day night to brainstorm ideas for an urgent work project, the Heart Eyes Killer mistakes them for romantic partners and starts targeting the pair.

The story takes place mostly over that one night as our “will they, won’t they” heroes try to survive and unmask their attacker.

Heart Eyes is a surprisingly successful blend of a charming romantic comedy with a gory slasher.

Co-written by horror comedy veteran Christopher Landon (Freaky, Happy Death Day) and directed by rising filmmaker Josh Ruben (Scare Me, Werewolves Within), the movie benefits immensely from Gooding and Holt’s crackling chemistry.

This is along with the hilarious running joke of Ally and Jay consistently trying and failing to convince Heart Eyes that they are not romantically involved.

Also starring Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Gigi Zumbado (The Rookie), Jordana Brewster (the Fast and Furious franchise) and Michaela Watkins (You Hurt My Feelings), Heart Eyes was a decent box office and critical hit when it landed in cinemas last February.

You can read some positive reviews for the film below:

Bloody Disgusting: “Director Josh Ruben gives romance and horror equal weight in this seamless fusion of genres, ensuring that the gore hits just as hard as the sizzling hot chemistry between leads Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding.”

Observer: “Heart Eyes, the third horror-comedy from director and CollegeHumor alum Josh Ruben, does right by both genres. It’s both a pretty good post-Kevin Williamson slasher movie and a pretty good post-Nora Ephron studio romcom.”

Variety: “Thoroughly self-aware, stocked with self-reflexive gags and gorily-orchestrated kills, this genre mashup is endearing with its delightfully zippy charms. It makes us swoon and squirm in equal measure.”

Washington Post: “Directing this lively date night slash-’em-up… [Josh] Ruben wields the conventions of rom-coms and retro slashers like weapons, spilling blood and guts galore while also setting the mood for love.”

TheWrap: “Heart Eyes seems destined to become a Valentine’s Day favourite, that rare horror movie with a great and charming love story, and that even rarer romantic comedy with a great and savage serial killer.”

Heart Eyes is currently streaming in the UK and Ireland through NOW and Paramount+.