MURMUR (headline image, courtesy of Heather Young)

Murmur zooms-in on the life of Donna (Shan MacDonald), a lonesome retiree who’s alienated from her daughter and is having to do community service for drunk driving in an animal rescue. Acquainting herself with countless of adorable furry beings she has suddenly found access to unfettered companionship. First, she adopts one old pooch- saving it from being put down- only for it to trigger an insatiable appetite to foster numerous cats and dogs, way beyond her means and the parameters of her small flat. Director Heather Young takes a gentle directorial approach, featuring a palette of muted almost monochrome tones, a slow if pleasant pace with little dialogue – mostly of people talking down to Donna. This incredibly charming yet undeniably sad debut by Canadian filmmaker has proved to be a festival highlight already

IN THE SHADOWS / GÖLGELER İÇİNDE

Turkish sci-fi In The Shadow predicts an ubiquitously grey and depressing world where humans are completely enslaved to A.I. Zait (Numan Acar) lives a laboriously hopeless existence forced to sift through stones in a mine, with his food portions and water supply completely controlled by big brother style machines. As Zait discovers a glitch in the surveillant machinery, he sets off on a one-man rebellion against the forces above, only to discover emptiness behind the microchips and cables. There’s a Terry Gilliam’s’ Brazil vibe to this future realm, but less frenetic with none of the humour. It’s a much more serious offering, which sacrifices plot in a bid to put forward existential concept of humanity’s fate.

UNDERGODS

Chino Moya’s Underdogs is another bleak if stylish proposition of a dystopian, Soviet looking world in decline. It’s told through a series of interconnected stories accompanied by an epic synth heavy -sometimes jarring – musical score by Wojciech Golczewski conducive to a surreal viewing experience. Its drabness and faded grandeur is aesthetically akin to filmmakers such as Peter Strickland or films such as Alejandro Cuaron’s Children of Men. Each story is forebodingly captivating as a stand-alone story; there is no immediate inkling that they are related, and they all end in a delightfully miserably..

POLYSTYRENE: I Am Cliché

A delicate documentary that contrasts the anarchic quality of punk, as it turns its attention on one of the scenes female figureheads, Polystyrene (real name Marianne Joan-Elliot Said). A celebrated singer, whose fame and notoriety in 70s punk band Xray Specs and ensuing solo career, had the adverse effect of exasperating deep psychological issues. Its a retrospective of her life, curated by her daughter Celeste Bell (also one of the filmmakers) as well as other affiliated talking heads – family, friends and industry figures. Polystyrene was a fashion icon and trailblazer not only for being one of the few females but also person of colour in a very white punk scene. It’s through Bell’s detailing of her fluctuating relationship with her mother that we get the full picture of Polyststrene’s troubled psyche, as she denotes her experiences of neglect, illness but also her boundless creativity and unconditional love.

TRUMAN & TENNESSEE: An Intimate Conversation

An enjoyable love letter of-sorts, this Dogwoof documentary pieces the puzzle of the friendship between two of the last century’s literary giants ,Truman Capote and Tennessee Williams. Its all visualized through TV interviews, celluloid and theatrical interpretations of their writings, as well as diary entries and letters (voiced by Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto). It starts off rather slow but as it unveils itself, montage upon montage interwoven together seamlessly, a more nuanced and less affectatious characterisations surface. Revealing personal battles with addictions, their homosexuality and a restlessness around their writing and careers. Although they both claim to have never been romantically involved, there is a slight suggestion that perhaps there was some form of deeper attachment.

Glasgow Film Festival runs from the 24th Feb – 7th Mar 2021.