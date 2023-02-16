A award-winning documentary telling the inspiring inside story of two communities in the UK and Germany locked in a David and Goliath battle with coal mining companies is set to hit the big screen next month.

FINITE: The Climate of Change is an insider’s view of the world of direct action; a raw, authentic and emotional insight into the fight between activists and fossil fuel corporations.

It follows concerned citizens in Germany who take a stand to save an ancient forest from one of Europe’s largest coal mines.

They form an unlikely alliance with a frustrated community in rural England who are forced into action to protect their homes from a new opencast coal mine.

