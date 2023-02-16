Nicola Sturgeon announced her intention to stand down just 24 hours ago, and the race to replace her is set to commence in earnest in the coming days.

The SNP’s ruling body will meet virtually on Thursday to discuss a timetable for the leadership race, with an announcement expected afterwards.

No-one has yet said they want to step into the First Minister’s shoes, but one major development has narrowed the pool of potential leaders.

Andy Murray has hinted that he is “looking to get into politics” when he finishes playing tennis.

Despite Sturgeon saying she wouldn’t endorse anyone as her successor, his name looks to be too attractive to ignore.

I know I said I wouldn’t endorse anyone as my successor, but….

— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 15, 2023

Elsewhere, Angus Robertson has emerged as the bookies’ favourite for the top job.

The Scottish Constitution Secretary has been a high-profile figure in the party for the best part of a decade, serving as Westminster leader before losing his seat in the Commons to Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

The Edinburgh Central MSP has also been a close ally of the First Minister.

