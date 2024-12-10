Taylor Swift handed out a remarkable $197 million in bonuses to staff who worked on her two-year Eras Tour that came to a close on Sunday (8/11) after a remarkable 149 shows.

The tour has broken records since it first headed out in 2023, becoming the highest-grossing of all time with more than $2 billion in ticket sales.

In London, Swift boosted UK spending by £1 billion by playing eight sold-out shows at Wembley, as well as playing dates in Cardiff and Edinburgh.

She even managed to boost the coffers of one local kebab shop by putting in a £450 order ahead of one of her shows.

Of course, a tour of this scale requires a lot of hands, with lighting teams, production staff, security, drivers, dancers, the band, choreographers, hair and makeup teams as well as camera and video staff joining her every step of the way.

And now Swift has made sure to pay them back for their help.

As a token of appreciated, PEOPLE has reported that the singer dished out $197 million in bonuses to everyone working on the tour over the last couple of years.

During her final show in Vancouver this weekend, Swift took the opportunity to say thank you in person, telling crowds: “We have toured the entire world.

“We have had so many adventures. It has been the most exciting, powerful, electrifying, intense, most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my entire life.

“… I want to thank every single one of you for being a part of the most thrilling chapter of my entire life to date — my beloved Eras Tour.”

My father works for her as a truck driver. And he woke up this morning and told me: “Son, I have good news for you and me. I finally can pay your college!”. This whole situation made me cry, I never ever thought that one day I’d go to college. THANKS A LOT, miss TAYLOR SWIFT 😭😭 https://t.co/TPOmCQ9Ky6 — edinho (@ederhaze) December 9, 2024

