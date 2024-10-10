The controversy surrounding Taylor Swift’s police escort to Wembley has continued to rumble on as the home secretary’s role in the discussions comes under the microscope.

The US singer played eight sold-out shows in England as part of her Eras tour which came on the back of shows in Vienna, Austria, which had to be cancelled due to a terror threat.

She was given a motorbike convoy to protect her on the way to Wembley despite initial police reservations about the extra protections, provoking outraged responses from James Cleverly and Robert Jenrick.

Yvette Cooper attended the concert as a guest of her husband, Ed Balls, who was given four tickets.

She has not declared the gift on the public register because the tickets fall below the threshold that would make it a declarable expense, but she has made the declaration to the cabinet office.

'If a few pounds of my taxes went towards this, you're welcome Taylor.'

Meanwhile, reminders that Swift’s Eras tour boosted UK spending by almost £1 billion this year have been circulating on social media.

A report released by Barclays, titled “Swiftonomics”, highlighted the singer’s economic influence.

It found fans were expected to spend an average of £848 on tickets, travel, accommodation and outfits, contributing to a significant economic uptick.

