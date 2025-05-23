Netflix has just added Sirens, a star-studded new darkly comic thriller show from creator Molly Smith Metzler (Maid).

Based on an earlier play by Metzler, the limited series stars Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus) as Devon, a working-class woman caring for her ailing father (Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit) all by herself.

Seeking the help of her younger sister, Simone (Milly Alcock), Devon is furious when her sibling responds to her desperate texts by sending a fruit basket.

As such, Devon storms off, angrily travelling to confront Simone on a luxurious New England island. This is where Simone works as a personal assistant to billionaire Michaela (Oscar-winner Julianne Moore, Still Alice), someone whose outwardly kind persona hides her demanding and possessive nature.

As Devon arrives on the island, she discovers that Michaela and Simone have an unusually close relationship – something Devon finds creepy.

“Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention,” the plot synopsis adds.

“But she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be.”

Sirens also stars Felix Solis (Ozark), Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny), Josh Segarra (The Other Two) and Kevin Bacon (The River Wild).

You can read a sample of some other positive reviews for Sirens below:

The Daily Beast: “As far as sagas of the untrustworthy rich and famous go, it’s an eminently watchable tale of greed, ambition, deception, and trauma (So. Much. Trauma.), aided in no small part by a big, bold, charming performance from Meghann Fahy.”

The Guardian: “This endlessly entertaining study in class and family is a witty, star-packed treat that zips through five tight episodes.”

Empire: “Sirens is the perfect getaway: a beautifully shot, deranged tug of war between Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock and a never better Meghann Fahy that flies by in just five episodes. Camp luxury trash at its finest.”

IndieWire: “The top trio of stars all turn in fine performances, led by Moore finding just the right pitch for Michaela — believable and mystical, easy to stereotype yet hard to pin down.”

All five episodes of Sirens are streaming on Netflix now.

