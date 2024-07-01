Ros Atkins performed a drum and bass remix of the BBC News theme for his DJ set on Saturday at the Stonebridge Bar in Glastonbury.

The presenter, who has become known for his blistering summaries of important news events, was invited to play at the festival on a stage that has seen DJ sets from Groove Armada, Annie Mac and Idris Elba among other acts.

Stonebridge Bar is billed as the perfect place to hang out at the festival for the “discerning night owl and the daytime hedonist”.

Ahead of the performance, Atkins took to social media saying: “A few weeks ago, I got a message on social media suggesting we do a Drum& Bass remix of the BBC News theme for the set I’m doing at Glastonbury. There’s an idea, I thought. First, I messaged @davidlowemusic2. Then @crissycriss. To my delight, both said yes…”

Watch the clip in full below:

"A dream come true" 🔊

BBC News presenter @BBCRosAtkins just unleashed 1.5 hours of drum'n'bass on #Glastonbury Festival… and this is how he finished it – with a fresh remix of the @BBCNews theme.



🎵 David Lowe – BBC News theme (Crissy Criss remix feat Ros Atkins) pic.twitter.com/KPsM78TStn — BBC Somerset (@bbcsomerset) June 29, 2024

