Ros Atkins performed a drum and bass remix of the BBC News theme for his DJ set on Saturday at the Stonebridge Bar in Glastonbury.
The presenter, who has become known for his blistering summaries of important news events, was invited to play at the festival on a stage that has seen DJ sets from Groove Armada, Annie Mac and Idris Elba among other acts.
Stonebridge Bar is billed as the perfect place to hang out at the festival for the “discerning night owl and the daytime hedonist”.
Ahead of the performance, Atkins took to social media saying: “A few weeks ago, I got a message on social media suggesting we do a Drum& Bass remix of the BBC News theme for the set I’m doing at Glastonbury. There’s an idea, I thought. First, I messaged @davidlowemusic2. Then @crissycriss. To my delight, both said yes…”
Watch the clip in full below:
