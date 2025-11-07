A Football Manager-style politics video game is in the works, and we’re super excited for it.

For many gamers, today was a disappointing news this week, as it was announced the release date for GTA VI had been delayed by six months to 19 November 2026.

Never fear, however, because there is light in the darkness as it’s been revealed there is a Football Manager-style politics simulator in development!

Whether you’ve always dreamed of testing your canvassing skills, lobbying talents or just fancy the thrill of the rise to power, UK Politics Simulator has it all.

While it’s still in early development, there are plenty of details about what the game could look like when finished with a screenshot doing the rounds on X in recent days.

A peek at what the game could look like. Credit: UKPolSim.

The game’s home is currently on the subreddit r/UkPolSim where updates are regularly posted.

The subreddit describes the game as “Football Manager for politics.”

“It’s a deep, emergent political simulation that puts you into the British political system with complete freedom to forge your own path,” it added.

Developers of the game say that it will feature “9,771 real council wards, 650 parliamentary constituencies with real demographic data as well as 20,000 unique NPCs”.

The game will provide a whole host of opportunities from rising to Prime Minster or becoming a stalwart councillor.

Furthermore, the developers say the game will be built on “actual UK voting patterns, polling data and political dynamics.

There's now a POLITICS version of Football Manager?! 😂 pic.twitter.com/6iRsu6VFLN — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) November 6, 2025

The game teases authentic chaos, including scandals, rebellions and unexpected alliances.

While the game is only in alpha, a beta is supposedly on the way with the developers looking for people to test it out!

Exciting stuff.