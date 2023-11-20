Nigel Farage has said that “quite serious physical injuries” will rule him out of taking part in any labour-intensive I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! trials.

In Monday’s episode, the former Ukip and Brexit Party leader will face a bushtucker trial following a public vote by fans of the ITV1 series.

He will be joined by YouTuber Nella Rose during the first eating trial, which has been dubbed the Jungle Pizzeria.

That's Amore 🫰 Your votes mean Nella & Nigel are going on a date to the Jungle Pizzeria! Find out their review tomorrow at 9pm #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/E0pOiYAeND — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 19, 2023

Ahead of entering the jungle, Farage told The Mirror: “Anything involving weightlifting, I’d be out. I’ve obviously had some quite serious physical injuries and neck reconstructions, and goodness knows what else.

“So they are fully aware that I’m a little bit damaged when it comes to bodily structure. But having said that, I can still do most things.

“I doubt any of the trials are actually going to kill me, although I don’t think they’ll all be a bag of fun but look, I signed up for this. It’s in for a penny in for a pound. So let’s go.”

In 2010, he was taken to hospital following a plane crash at an airfield near Brackley in Northamptonshire.

His participation follows that of former health secretary Matt Hancock, who came third last year and was chosen to take part in several trials.

Brilliant this 😆



How long until Nigel Farage pulls out on medical grounds?



Only a matter of time, he’s a grifting, money grabbing snake #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/e9jEqbVrBE — Dean 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 #GTTO #FBPE (@deanbegley1) November 19, 2023

When Farage first entered the jungle, he met This Morning host Josie Gibson who made a joke about the UK leaving the European Union, which the former MEP-turned-GB News presenter campaigned heavily for.

Explaining entering the reality competition, the 59-year-old said: “It’s not (going to) be easy, but why not?”

Gibson, 38, replied saying: “Can’t be worse than Brexit!”

Farage said it “didn’t take long”, before adding: “I had a feeling we’d get a bit of that.”

In an introduction video, he also told viewers “in the jungle you’re going to find the real me”.

Presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly also made several jokes about Farage during the opening episode of the 23rd series.

They offered an apology to GB News viewers for the fact he will not be presenting his programme while he is away in Australia.

The Geordie duo said: “Sorry Keith, sorry Linda.”

If you ever wanted proof that we are living in a simulation here’s Josie Gibson explaining to Jamie Lynn Spears who Nigel Farage is #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/bAr8RjRY41 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 19, 2023

While Farage drove Rose and Gibson to their trials, the presenting pair also said: “Did he veer off a bit too far to the right?”

McPartlin and Donnelly also poked fun at contestant Jamie Lynn Spears, the sister of superstar Britney Spears.

Spears, also known for Nickelodeon children’s series Zoey 101, said she was “best known for being an actress and a singer” in her introduction video.

Following the clip, McPartlin and Donnelly referred to her as being known for being “Bryan Spears’ sister”.

The contestant’s brother had been one of the producers on Zoey 101.

She has recently competed on the American version of Strictly Come Dancing, called Dancing With The Stars, and appeared in Netflix series Steel Magnolias.

Other celebrity entrants include food critic Grace Dent, former Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, JLS singer Marvin Humes, ex-EastEnders actress Danielle Harold and Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard.

