This week’s BBC Question Time was dominated by discussions on immigration policy following the Supreme Court’s ruling that the government’s proposal to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda was unlawful.

The debate, which unfolded among audience members on the flagship politics show held in Bridgwater, revealed some alarming suggestions for addressing the issue. Notably, there were mentions of unconventional measures such as arming coastguards with knives to puncture dinghies.

The controversial policy, initially introduced during Boris Johnson‘s tenure as Prime Minister last year, was a central element of Rishi Sunak’s commitment to “stop the boats” transporting asylum seekers across the English Channel. The strategy involved deporting individuals arriving in the UK through this route to Rwanda, with the government aiming to dissuade others from attempting the perilous crossing.

One audience member said: “What I think should be done is, you see all the migrants and the pirates putting them on the boats, why can’t the French have like a knife or something and just do it before it even gets in the water.”

When presenter Fiona Bruce pointed out that it might be difficult to puncture the boats because it’s “a long coastline”, the audience member replied: “You see them on television, where there’s a drone and they’re watching everybody coming out…”

