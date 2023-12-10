GB News presenter Nigel Farage took third place in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The former UKIPer made the final on Sunday after This Morning presenter Josie Gibson was voted out of the jungle, leaving boxer Tony Bellew and reality star Sam Thompson in the final three.

Farage has relied on a band of fanatic followers to propel him into the final after his £1.5 million sign-on fee proved to be a colossal waste of cash.

The first episode of the 2023 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! had more than two million fewer viewers than last year.

Producers have since revealed that they have been tearing their hair out trying to find footage of Farage where he doesn’t talk about politics.

A senior TV source said: “People I know working on the show think Farage is one of the least interesting campmates ever. He is very boring and producers have struggled with fun storylines to show a different side to him. He’s good for Brexit and culture wars stuff, but outside of that, the local wildlife is more entertaining than he is.

“One example is a few of them were talking about their favourite movies and he couldn’t come up with a single one! Politics is his life and basically outside of that he’s got no personality.”

Related: Bombshell Farage allegations to be dropped ahead of first I’m A Celebrity vote