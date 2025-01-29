Love Island star Jack Fincham has been jailed for six weeks after his Cane Corso caused injury to a man.

He plead guilty to the dangerous dog offence at Southend-on-Sea Magistrates’ Court.

The star has been ordered to pay £3580 to the courts. This includes £200 compensation fee to one of the victims, and £50 to another.

Upon his release from jail, he is due to pay £400 per month as part of a payment plan organised with the courts.

Fincham’s dog, Elvis, bit a man in Essex in June last year, but no damage was done.

However, in September 2022, Elvis left Robert Sudell injured in Swanley, Kent, per court documents.

The Daily Mail reports that Fincham was supported by his girlfriend, The Only Way Is Essex star Chloe Brockwell, and his family.

Fincham won Love Island back in 2018 alongside Dani Dyer.

