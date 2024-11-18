Fans have been left baffled by a ‘Forrest Gump 2 trailer’ which stars Timothée Chalamet as Tom Hanks’ son.

The ‘new Forrest Gump trailer’ shows the lovable character’s son growing up in the mid 2000s.

The original film followed the story of a boy named Forrest who isn’t the brightest button but has managed to lead an eventful and varied life despite others doubts.

The film shows him sat at a bus stop, recalling these memories to strangers.

From playing college football to being in the army to becoming a successful shrimp fisher, we live through the mid 20th-century with Forrest as he navigates his way through life.

However, fans have complained that the original film was a classic and doesn’t need a sequel. It is doubtful a sequel would yield the same success as the first, which won six Academy Awards including Best Picture.

In the comments section on YouTube one fan said: “Dont even think about it. You dont need a forrest gump two…just watch the original again.”

Another said: “Why can’t you leave a CLASSIC alone?!”

A third said: “Stop destroying movies that left us with something to learn from, that never needed a sequel.”

Others were encouraging of the concept though, with one user saying: “What’s crazy is this could literally be its own movie without the Forrest Gump title.”

A second film has never been seriously considered according to Variety and it turns out the ‘new trailer’ is mostly AI-generated and fan-edited.

In the trailer, Timothée Chalamet takes the role of Forrest Gump Jr. as it opens with him looking over his mother’s grave.

His mother Jenny, played by Robin Wright died of a terminal illness in the 1994 film.

The one minute trailer published in July of this year now has 1.7m views showing that it intrigued fans of the classic if nothing else!

