Netflix has released the first trailer for Steve, the newest collaboration between Cillian Murphy and director Tim Mielants (Peaky Blinders, Small Things Like These).

Adapted from Max Porter’s novella Shy – with Porter himself penning the screenplay – the film follows Murphy as the titular Steve, a headteacher at a last-chance reform school in mid-1990s Britain.

Set over the course of one decisive day, the story sees Steve battling to save the school from closure and defend its values, all while confronting his own struggles with mental health.

“In parallel to Steve’s struggles, we meet Shy (Jay Lycurgo, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself), a troubled teen caught between his past and what lies ahead as he tries to reconcile his inner fragility with his impulse for self-destruction and violence,” the plot synopsis reads.

Alongside Lycurgo and Murphy, the cast also includes Emily Watson (Small Things Like These), Roger Allam (The Wind That Shakes the Barley), Simbi Ajikawo (Top Boy) and Tracey Ullman (Black Doves).

Steve will have its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival on 5 September.

It will then be released in select cinemas from 19 September before dropping on Netflix on 3 October.

On top of Steve, Murphy will also be the star of the upcoming Peaky Blinders film, The Immortal Man.

He is also set to appear in the next two movies in the 28 Days Later horror franchise.

Check out the stylish and tense first trailer for Steve below: