Andrew Tate has criticised GTA 6, suggesting that people under the age of 21 shouldn’t play the game.

After years of development, and more than a decade after the release of Grand Theft Auto V, the producers of the franchise have finally released the first footage of the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.

Although it doesn’t feature any gameplay, the world record breaking trailer does shows us some stunning shots of Vice City, some pretty impressive-looking graphics and an introduction to the game’s female lead character Lucia.

It also reveals that we won’t be getting our hands on the game until 2025.

But after the trailer was released on Monday night, #BanGTA6 started trending on social media, with people criticising the game franchise for the impact it could have on children and the “personalities of young men.”

Someone else who has criticised the game is Andrew Tate.

In a video shared on X, Tate says that he is “not a fan of anyone under the age of 18, 21 maybe, playing video games where the goal is to shoot police officers.”

He continues: “I just don’t think that’s good for society. With all the amazing graphics and whatever people put into these video games, I feel like you could create a better objective with the game.”

He went on to suggest that maybe people could play as “a police officer trying to stop criminals.”

“I’m not a fan of anyone under the age of 18, 21 maybe, playing video games where the goal is to shoot police officers“ pic.twitter.com/N4vJkwFSe8 — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) December 5, 2023

Tate was indicted in June along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects for human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. The group were initially arrested in December and the brothers spent several months in prison.

In August, he was released from house arrest.

The Tate brothers deny the charges against them.