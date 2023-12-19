New AI-produced trailers for the Harry Potter and Home Alone franchises have left fans of the films pining for them to be made in real life.

A preview of a would-be Cursed Child film has got Potterheads pretty excited about the movie coming to the big screen one day, with a rather dishevelled Daniel Radcliffe seen and the voice of Hermione Granger heard warning:

“Awful things happen to wizards who meddle with time, Harry.”

Potter’s child (we presume) is also seen headed to a spooky-looking Hogwarts, asking: “Dad, what if I have got into Slytherin?”

The trailer seems to riff off a play released in 2016 that is currently running at the Palace Theatre in London’s West End which follows the son of Harry, Albus Severus Potter.

Another trailer, meanwhile, has also been making the rounds on social media, which predicts how a Home Alone 3 might look, featuring all the original cast.

It picks up from where Home Alone 2: Lost in New York left off – with clumsy criminals Harold ‘Harry’ Lyme (Joe Pesci) and Marvin ‘Marv’ Merchants (Daniel Stern) being hauled off to jail following their toy store heist.

Some 31 years later, the Wet Bandits are released from prison and send Kevin a concerning Christmas card with their picture alongside the words: “We’re back little buddy.”

Kevin then looks up and spots that battered Dodge Ram van with the words ‘Oh-Kay Plumbing and Heating’ emblazoned on the side, which was once parked outside his childhood home as the pair did reconnaissance on the mansion.

The voiceover for the fake trailer of Home Alone: Kevin’s Revenge begins: ” This holiday season, it’s time to rediscover a classic. Kevin Mcallister is back – except this family is a little weird around Christmas.”

Kevin is seen chatting with his on-screen mum Kate, played by Catherine O’Hara, as he tells her: “That day you left, I had to defend our house. I was just a kid and you left me home alone.”

And you know what? It actually looks pretty convincing!

